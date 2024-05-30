Blinken urges Israel to develop post-war plan to prevent chaos | LIVE UPDATES

Iranian media reports claim that the sea-launched ballistic missiles has been made available to Yemen's Houthi rebels in their fight against cargo ships in the region

Matthias Inbar
Matthias Inbar ■ Defense Correspondent, i24NEWS ■ 
2 min read
2 min read
 ■ 
Video poster
Live

Day 237 of Israel at war: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday urged Israel to formulate a comprehensive post-war plan for Gaza, cautioning that the lack of such a plan could lead to lawlessness, chaos, and a resurgence of Hamas.

At a press conference in Moldova, Blinken, as quoted by Reuters, acknowledged Israel's significant progress in diminishing Hamas' capabilities following the October 7 attack. However, he emphasized that the Israeli government must now consider the sustainability of their gains against Hamas without a solid post-war strategy.

Blinken stated, "This underscores the imperative of having a plan for the day after because, in the absence of a plan for the day after, there won't be a day after."

"If not, Hamas will be left in charge, which is unacceptable. Or if not, we'll have chaos, lawlessness, and a vacuum," he warned.

To catch up on the events from Wednesday, CLICK HERE

For more in-depth stories on Israel at war, CLICK HERE

East Jerusalem man accused of attempting to join ISIS

The 22-year-old suspect was arrested at his home in the Palestinian neighborhood of Sawahera on May 6

READ MORE HERE

Courtesy to Israel Police Spokesperson
Flags found during arrest of ISIS members in Jerusalem, January 22.Courtesy to Israel Police Spokesperson
Video poster

Alert sirens sound in northern Israel warning of possible drone incursion

Rocket alert sirens activated in norther Israel

Australia rejects proposal to recognize Palestinian state

READ MORE HERE

U.S. to boycott UN tribute to Iranian President Raisi - report

The 193-member UN General Assembly traditionally convenes to honor any world leader who was a sitting head of state at the time of their death

READ MORE HERE

AP via la présidence iranienne
President Raissi's coffin arrives in TehranAP via la présidence iranienne

Egypt's Sisi urges dnd to "Israeli siege" of Gaza during China visit

The appeal comes in response to the Israeli Defense Forces' recent announcement that they have gained control over the entire Gaza border with Egypt

READ MORE HERE

AP Photo/Amr Nabil
Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-SissiAP Photo/Amr Nabil

IDF announces death of two soldiers in West Bank, one in Gaza

The death toll in the Gaza Strip since the start of the ground offensive now stands at 287

READ MORE HERE

Courtesy of the family
الرقيب دييغو شويشا هيرساج (يمين)، الرقيب إيليا هليل (وسط)، الرقيب يديديا ازوجي (يسار).Courtesy of the family

Rocket alert sirens activated in southern Israel near Gaza border

This article received 0 comments