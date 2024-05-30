Blinken urges Israel to develop post-war plan to prevent chaos | LIVE UPDATES
Iranian media reports claim that the sea-launched ballistic missiles has been made available to Yemen's Houthi rebels in their fight against cargo ships in the region
Day 237 of Israel at war: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday urged Israel to formulate a comprehensive post-war plan for Gaza, cautioning that the lack of such a plan could lead to lawlessness, chaos, and a resurgence of Hamas.
At a press conference in Moldova, Blinken, as quoted by Reuters, acknowledged Israel's significant progress in diminishing Hamas' capabilities following the October 7 attack. However, he emphasized that the Israeli government must now consider the sustainability of their gains against Hamas without a solid post-war strategy.
Blinken stated, "This underscores the imperative of having a plan for the day after because, in the absence of a plan for the day after, there won't be a day after."
"If not, Hamas will be left in charge, which is unacceptable. Or if not, we'll have chaos, lawlessness, and a vacuum," he warned.
East Jerusalem man accused of attempting to join ISIS
The 22-year-old suspect was arrested at his home in the Palestinian neighborhood of Sawahera on May 6
Alert sirens sound in northern Israel warning of possible drone incursion
Rocket alert sirens activated in norther Israel
Australia rejects proposal to recognize Palestinian state
U.S. to boycott UN tribute to Iranian President Raisi - report
The 193-member UN General Assembly traditionally convenes to honor any world leader who was a sitting head of state at the time of their death
Egypt's Sisi urges dnd to "Israeli siege" of Gaza during China visit
The appeal comes in response to the Israeli Defense Forces' recent announcement that they have gained control over the entire Gaza border with Egypt
IDF announces death of two soldiers in West Bank, one in Gaza
The death toll in the Gaza Strip since the start of the ground offensive now stands at 287
Rocket alert sirens activated in southern Israel near Gaza border