Day 237 of Israel at war: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday urged Israel to formulate a comprehensive post-war plan for Gaza, cautioning that the lack of such a plan could lead to lawlessness, chaos, and a resurgence of Hamas.

At a press conference in Moldova, Blinken, as quoted by Reuters, acknowledged Israel's significant progress in diminishing Hamas' capabilities following the October 7 attack. However, he emphasized that the Israeli government must now consider the sustainability of their gains against Hamas without a solid post-war strategy.

Blinken stated, "This underscores the imperative of having a plan for the day after because, in the absence of a plan for the day after, there won't be a day after."

"If not, Hamas will be left in charge, which is unacceptable. Or if not, we'll have chaos, lawlessness, and a vacuum," he warned.

