Israel announces plans to expand control in Gaza due to Hamas ceasefire violations

Israel has announced plans to expand its control in the Gaza Strip, saying it will “bite into” additional territory currently held by Hamas.

The decision comes amid ongoing security consultations and discussions with senior Trump administration officials over the evolving situation.

In response to escalating hostilities, the Prime Minister’s Office stated that following the consultations, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed the military echelon to carry out immediate and powerful strikes in Gaza. Israeli forces have already been conducting operations in the Rafah area.

Meanwhile, Hamas announced it would postpone the scheduled handover of hostage remains tonight, citing “occupation violations” as the reason.

The delay comes amid ongoing Israeli strikes in Rafah, ordered by the Israeli Prime Minsiter.

Israeli officials have framed the expansion of control as part of broader efforts to counter Hamas’ influence and respond to recent security violations, while the international community continues to closely monitor the humanitarian and political implications.