Israel approves humanitarian measures for Gaza, UN official confirms

A senior United Nations official has confirmed that Israel has approved a series of measures aimed at improving the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, including the reopening of 20 bakeries and a water pipeline in northern Gaza.

The statement, issued by the United Nations humanitarian coordinator for Gaza and Judea and Samaria, Jamie McGoldrick, outlined several commitments made by Israel in response to repeated requests.

These commitments include the reopening of the Erez crossing point to the north of the strip, which had been closed since October 7, and an increase in the number of trucks entering through Jordan from the Allenby Bridge crossing point.

IDF Spokesperson

McGoldrick also announced the establishment of a more effective coordination cell to directly link humanitarian efforts with the Southern Command of the Israeli Defense Forces. Additionally, Israel has agreed to extend the opening hours and capacity of border crossings to facilitate the passage of essential goods into Gaza.

The UN representative emphasized the readiness of the humanitarian community to increase aid to Gaza but stressed the need for better security, access, and facilitation from Israeli authorities. McGoldrick reiterated the commitment to work with all parties involved to alleviate the suffering of the people of Gaza.

These measures signal a positive step towards addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and provide hope for improved conditions for its residents. As efforts continue to enhance humanitarian assistance, collaboration between international organizations and Israeli authorities remains crucial in ensuring the well-being of the Gaza population.