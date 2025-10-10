Israel approves release of 2,000 prisoners, including convicted terrorists

Israel has approved a controversial prisoner release as part of a U.S.-brokered agreement to secure the release of hostages, with 2,000 prisoners including individuals convicted of deadly terrorist attacks set to be freed in the coming days.

The agreement, facilitated by U.S. President Donald Trump, includes the release of inmates from Israeli prisons, some of whom were convicted of killing Israeli civilians and soldiers.

Defense Ministry officials announced Friday morning that, in accordance with government instructions and the approved outline for the hostage return, families of terror victims will soon receive personal notifications informing them that the perpetrators of their relatives’ murders are among those slated for release.

Government ministers were asked early Friday to approve by phone a modification to the list of prisoners, swapping several Fatah-affiliated inmates serving life sentences for an equal number of Hamas-affiliated prisoners, in coordination with the United States and international mediators.

Minister Orit Strock expressed firm opposition during the vote, stating, “My position is one of absolute opposition. Unfortunately and shamefully, this will lay the foundation for Hamas’s next infrastructure.”

Ministers from the Otzma Yehudit party such as Itamar Ben Gvir, Amichai Eliyahu, and Yitzhak Wasserlauf also voted against the move.

The list of prisoners includes several high-ranking and notorious terrorists convicted of deadly attacks:

Maher Abu Surur – Murdered Shin Bet officer Haim Nachmani in 1993.

Jihad Karim Aziz-Rum – Convicted of the 2001 murder of Israeli youth Yuri Gushchin in Ramallah and participation in the 2000 lynching of two IDF reservists.

Mohammad Imran – Involved in the Hebron route attack that killed 12 worshipers; will be released without deportation.

Muhammad Haruv – Sentenced in 2024 to 19 years for assaulting an Arab man he believed to be Jewish; to be released to his home in the West Bank.

Ali Hamad – Carried out a vehicular attack in Tel Aviv in 2022; to be freed after three years in prison.

Hussam Matar – Arrested in 2007 for the kidnapping and murder of a collaborator and plotting to assassinate an Israeli minister.

Muhammad Abu Tabikh – Mastermind of the Megiddo Junction bombing that killed 17 and wounded dozens.

Ashraf Hajajra – Transported the terrorist who carried out the 2002 Beit Yisrael attack in Jerusalem that killed 11.

Muhammad Akel – Responsible for the 2002 Karkur Junction suicide bombing that killed 14 and injured 50.

Additional names include:

Bahar Badar – Organizer of the 2004 Tzrifin bombing and other attacks; sentenced to 11 life terms.

Ibrahim Alqam – Murdered the Tzur family in 1996.

Ahmad Saadeh – Orchestrated the 2002 Jerusalem bus line 20 attack that killed 11 Israelis.

Aiham Kamamji – Involved in the 2006 kidnapping and murder of Eliyahu Asheri.

Riyad Al-Amour – Senior Tanzim member convicted of the deaths of nine Israelis and three Palestinians accused of collaboration.

Nabil Abu Khdeir – Convicted of murdering his sister for cooperating with Israeli authorities.

Iyad Abu al-Rub – Head of Islamic Jihad’s military wing in the Jenin area.

The Security Cabinet convened Thursday night for a special session to approve both the hostage deal and a temporary ceasefire in Gaza, signed in Cairo. Ministers voted on the agreement overnight, with members of the Religious Zionism party opposing it.

Under the terms of the deal, Israel will release 250 prisoners serving life sentences—out of 270 currently held—along with 1,700 Gaza residents not directly linked to the October 7 attacks. Life-term prisoners are expected to be deported either to Gaza or abroad, while the Gazan detainees will return to the Strip. Additionally, Israel will return 360 bodies of terrorists as part of the arrangement.

Among those released are a prisoner previously freed in the 2011 Shalit deal and rearrested during IDF operations in Gaza, a senior Popular Front member who continued militant activities while in prison, one of the Gilboa Prison escapees, and the two murderers of Shin Bet officer Chaim Nachmani.

The agreement has sparked significant controversy across Israel, with many families of terror victims expressing outrage over the release of convicted murderers, even as the country awaits the return of hostages from captivity.