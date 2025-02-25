Israel arrests suspected smugglers who entered from Jordan, near Dead Sea | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 508: Israeli security forces detected traces of two men near the border with Jordan after midnight near the Dead Sea, arresting them after launching a search.

Oded Lifshitz, who was kidnapped from his home in Kibbutz Nir Oz in the October 7 attack and murdered in captivity, will be laid to rest later Tuesday.

To catch up on the updates from Monday, CLICK HERE

Read more in-depth stories on the Israel-Hamas war