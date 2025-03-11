Israel attacks Assad regime targets in Syria | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 522: The Israel Defense Forces attacked the Assad army's first and tenth divisions deep inside Syria, on the outskirts of Damascus, in overnight airstrikes. Earlier, Syrian media reported a wave of similar attacks by Israeli warplanes on a base that served as the Assad army's brigade headquarters, and on military posts in the Daraa region.

Radars and detection equipment used to build an aerial intelligence picture by the former regime were targeted, in addition to sites containing weapons and military equipment.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met in Riyadh to discuss the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip. Rubio stressed that the US is committed to a solution that will not leave Hamas in power in any form.

