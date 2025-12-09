Israel holds repatriation ceremony for deceased Thai hostage ahead of his return home for burial

Israel officiates the repatriation ceremony of the deceased hostage Sudtadisk Rinathlak ahead of the transportation of his coffin to Thailand for burial.

The began at 10:00 AM local time. Rinathlak's family in Thailand had the option to access to the ceremony from the GPO's live broadcast.

Israel's ambassador to Thailand, Ilona Fisher, lit a candle and spoke:

"Rinathlak was murdered alongside the Israeli residents of kibbutz Be'eri. The Thai people became our blood brothers, an integral part of our society and our landscape, and this is how we honor them in life and death."

"The government of Israel has assumed full responsibility to secure the future of the Thai hostages' families and to preserve the memory of their loved ones," she added.

Rinthalak, 42 years old, was working in agriculture when he was murdered by terrorists near Kibbutz Be'eri. His body was then taken to Gaza by Hamas. He was returned to Israel by the IDF last week.

During the event, Deputy Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Avi Ganon, will be present, and the following figures delivered an address:

1. Coordinator for Prisoners of War and Missing Persons, Brig. Gen. (Res.) Gal Hirsch

2. Ambassador of Thailand to Israel, Boonyarit Vichienpuntu

3. Israeli Ambassador to Thailand, Alona Fisher-Kamm

4. Director of the Foreign Desk at the Hostages Division, Josh Lawson

5. Representative of the Eshkol Regional Council, Liora Sela David

6. Employer Boaz Kam