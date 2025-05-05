Israel cabinet approves humanitarian aid plan for Gaza | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 577: Overnight, Israel's cabinet approved humanitarian aid, which will reportedly be provided by civil society organizations and administered by US firms. National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said he "doesn't understand why we need to give them humanitarian aid, they have enough food there. We need to bomb Hamas' food stores." IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir hit back, saying that "these ideas endanger us."

This comes as Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said that there will be no withdrawal from the Gaza Strip by the Israel Defense Forces, even in exchange for hostages.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum slammed Smotrich's statements, saying that "the Smotrich-Netanyahu plan favors territories over the return of the abductees."

"Eighty-four percent of the public agree that victory cannot be achieved without returning the kidnapped. The Minister of Culture [Miki Zohar] promised that not all the kidnapped will return, the Minister of Finance went further and said that there will be no withdrawal from Gaza, not even in exchange for the kidnapped. The government is saying in a clear voice: 'We have given up on the kidnapped.' We, the families, and the entire Israeli public are not giving up on the kidnapped. Giving up on them is giving up on us. Although the Israeli government is doing everything to make people lose hope, the overwhelming majority of the State of Israel will not give up on it."

On Sunday night, the British news site Middle East Eye reported that Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is scheduled to visit Lebanon on May 19, with an expected announcement that Palestinian "resistance" factions in the country will be disarmed, by force if necessary.

