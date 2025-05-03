Israel calls up 'tens of thousands' of reserve soldiers

The Israeli military is calling up tens of thousands reservists on Saturday, as the offensive against Palestinian jihadists in the Gaza Strip is set to expand.

The plan was approved on Friday during a meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the heads of the military and the security echelon.

While the plan awaits final ratification by the security cabinet, slated to convene Sunday, it is understood that this step is seen as a formality.

At present, there are three IDF divisions operative in Gaza. While Israeli leadership has repeatedly stated that its ultimate goal is dislodging Hamas, the current, more restrained goal is to pressure the jihadist group into releasing Israeli hostages. It is not immediately apparent whether the mobilization announced on Saturday represents a decisive change in strategy, or a further increase in the pressure applied on Hamas.

There are 59 Israelis held in Gaza, of which at least 24 are believed to be alive.