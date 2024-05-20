Israel confirms 3 officials in Hamas-run police killed in Gaza strikes

The Israeli security forces on Monday reported killing Zaher Huli, also known as Abu Hamed earlier on Sunday. He is said to have held roles in Hamas' military wing and police in central Gaza camps.

"Zaher leveraged his position to foster connections with other Hamas terrorists and promote terror attacks against the Israeli home front," read the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) statement.

IDF Spokesperson

In a separate operation on Saturday, the Israeli airstrike targeted Rami Khalil Faki from Hamas' military wing and police in the area of Nuseirat. According to the IDF statement, "Faki commanded armed terrorists who carried out attacks against IDF troops."

Faki's deputy as well as four additional Hamas terrorist operatives were killed in the same strike, said the Israeli military.