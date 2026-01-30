Israel confirms it will reopen Gaza's Rafah border crossing on Sunday

Reopening the Rafah crossing, the sole route in or out of Gaza, was an important requirement under the first phase of U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to to end the war.

File photo of the main gate of the Rafag border crossing with Egypt, southern Gaza Strip.
File photo of the main gate of the Rafag border crossing with Egypt, southern Gaza Strip.AP Photo/Khalil Hamra

Israel will reopen the Rafah border crossing on Sunday for people to travel between Gaza and Egypt, the Israeli government agency that coordinates civilian policy in Gaza, COGAT, said on Friday.

"The return of residents from Egypt to the Gaza Strip will be permitted, in coordination with Egypt, for residents who left Gaza during the course of the war only, and only after prior security clearance by Israel," COGAT said.

Reopening the Rafah crossing, the sole route in or out of Gaza, was an important requirement under the first phase of U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to to end the war, which began on October 7, 2023 with a Hamas-led cross border incursion into Israel that saw the deadliest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.

Israel had said it would reopen it only after recovering the body of the last Israeli hostage in Gaza, which took place this week.

The COGAT statement further added that “in addition to initial identification and screening at the Rafah Crossing by the European Union mission, an additional screening and identification process will be conducted at a designated corridor, operated by the defense establishment in an area under IDF control.”

