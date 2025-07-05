Israel confirms receipt of Hamas's response to hostage deal proposal | LIVE BLOG
Hamas responded "positively" to the truce offer and said it was ready to begin talks
Synagogue door set ablaze during Shabbat in Melbourne
Police are investigating a third suspected antisemitic incident in Melbourne after three cars were torched in Greensborough early Saturday. The arson comes just hours after a synagogue was set alight during Shabbat services and a protest targeted a Jewish-owned restaurant in the city center. Federal agencies have now joined the investigation
Hamas signals willingness to enter talks: 'our response was positive'
The plan comes amid intensified Israeli military operations, with the army now claiming control over 65% of the Gaza Strip.
Israel examines Hamas response to ceasefire proposal
Israel received Hamas's response to a Gaza ceasefire proposal on Friday and is currently analyzing its details. The response, described as "positive" by Hamas, follows consultations with other Palestinian factions. The negotiations, conducted through Qatari and Egyptian mediators, aim to free hostages and establish a 60-day truce
Former Israeli officials urge Trump to stop Gaza war
More than 550 former senior Israeli security officials, through the Commanders for Israel's Security group, have urged Donald Trump to use his meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu to end the war in Gaza. In a letter, the group's chairman, General (ret.) Matan Vilnai, argues that Hamas no longer poses a strategic threat, as the Israeli military has dismantled its capabilities. Continuing the conflict risks the lives of hostages, costs soldiers, and prolongs Palestinian suffering, while also hindering the expansion of the Abraham Accords, he argues.
Trump optimistic about a ceasefire in Gaza as early as next week
US President Donald Trump reaffirmed Friday his belief that a ceasefire and hostage release agreement in Gaza could be reached as early as next week. Briefed aboard Air Force One on Hamas's positive response to the latest truce proposal, Trump welcomed the news, while specifying that he had not yet been briefed. He also discussed Iran's nuclear program, which he considers "definitely delayed" by the US-Israeli strikes. Trump will discuss this issue with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday at the White House.
Hamas leader threatens 'martyrdom war' without honorable deal
Izz al-Din al-Haddad, head of Hamas's military wing in Gaza, said he would aim for an "honorable agreement" to end the conflict in Gaza, failing which he would engage in a "war of liberation or martyrdom," according to an official quoted by the New York Times. Based in Gaza City, where he reportedly met hostages, Haddad is taking a hard line as mediators work toward a ceasefire. This statement underscores tensions within Hamas, which faces increasing pressure from Israeli strikes and negotiations.