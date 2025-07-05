Israel confirms receipt of Hamas's response to hostage deal proposal | LIVE BLOG

Trump optimistic about a ceasefire in Gaza as early as next week

US President Donald Trump reaffirmed Friday his belief that a ceasefire and hostage release agreement in Gaza could be reached as early as next week. Briefed aboard Air Force One on Hamas's positive response to the latest truce proposal, Trump welcomed the news, while specifying that he had not yet been briefed. He also discussed Iran's nuclear program, which he considers "definitely delayed" by the US-Israeli strikes. Trump will discuss this issue with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday at the White House.