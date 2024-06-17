Israel confirms fall of 'Skylark' drone over Syria, no risk of leak

Israel Defense Forces' Sky Rider unit holding a "Skylark" UAVJonathan Zindel/Flash 90

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed on Monday that a "Skylark"-type unmanned aerial vehicle had fallen in Syria.

The statement said that there was no risk of an intelligence leak.

The Skylark is flown by the Artillery Corps' special Sky Rider unit, which collects vital intelligence for operations.

It is rare for Israeli UAVs to fall, although it has happened both above Lebanon and Syria.

