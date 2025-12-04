Israel confirms Sudthisak Rinthalak body returns from Gaza

Israeli officials confirmed on Thursday that the remains of Sudthisak Rinthalak, a Thai citizen killed during the October 7, 2023 Hamas-led assault, have been positively identified following their transfer to Israel.

The announcement came after representatives from the IDF and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs notified his family of the confirmation.

Rinthalak, 42, had been employed in agricultural work in an Israeli community when he was murdered near Kibbutz Be’eri during the attack. His body was taken into Gaza by the assailants.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1996449164993978714 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Authorities said the remains were discovered on Tuesday morning in northern Gaza by Palestinian Islamic Jihad, which, together with Hamas, later handed the body to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The Red Cross then delivered the remains to Israeli forces, where forensic specialists completed the identification.

With Rinthalak’s body now recovered, only one fallen hostage is still held in Gaza: Police Staff Sergeant Ran Gvili, who was killed defending the Alumim community on October 7 before his body was abducted.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office conveyed its condolences to the Rinthalak family and “all families of the hostages who were killed.” The government reiterated its commitment to securing the return of Gvili’s remains and urged Hamas to uphold its obligations to mediators under the ongoing agreement.