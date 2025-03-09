Israel cuts electricity to Gaza, ramping up pressure on Hamas

Energy Minister Eli Cohen signed an order on Sunday to immediately halt electricity supplied to the Gaza Strip from Israel.

"Under my authority," the document said, "I hereby order the license holder to stop selling electricity to the Gaza Strip."

In a statement following his order, Cohen said Israel "will use all tools at our disposal to ensure the return of all hostages, and we will ensure that Hamas is no longer in Gaza after the war."

This measure, which had been discussed at a previous cabinet meeting, is part of the pressures exerted by Israel on Hamas. Currently, Gaza depends both on electricity provided by Israel and on that produced locally by fuel-operated generators. Israeli electricity goes to power the desalination plant in the Mawasi humanitarian zone.

With the recent disruption of humanitarian aid and now the cut off of the Israeli electricity supply, Israel is increasingly pressuring Hamas to continue the hostage release and agree to terms in the ongoing negotiations. A delegation from Israel is due in Doha, Qatar, for advanced talks on Monday