Hamas says it will return Hadar Goldin's body on Sunday | LIVE BLOG
Hamas said it will hand over the body of late IDF soldier Hadar Goldin, who was killed and kidnapped to Gaza in 2014, on Sunday at 2 PM local time
The Red Cross began preparing for the handover of the body of Hadar Goldin on Saturday, an IDF soldier slain in 2014 war, after Hamas reportedly claimed to have located the remains.
Sunday morning, after delays in returning the remains to Israeli hands, an Israeli official released a statement to the media, saying, 'Israel views with great seriousness' Hamas's delay in returning body of Hadar Goldin, 'demanding immediate return.'
'It's not over until it's confirmed,' the Goldin family said on Saturday as they await the return of Hadar's remains.
Later Sunday morning, Hamas announced it will be returning his body at 2 PM local time.
🔴 'Israel views with great seriousness' Hamas's delay in returning body of Hadar Goldin, 'demanding immediate return,' Israeli official says