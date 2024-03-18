Israel denies claims UNRWA chief rejected from entering Gaza - report

The head of the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), the group responsible for administering aid to Palestinians, said on Monday that he was denied entry by Israel into Rafah, a claim reportedly denied by Jerusalem.

“I intended to go to Rafah today, but I have been informed an hour ago that my entry into Rafah is declined,” said UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini, speaking in a press conference with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.

“You were declined by the Israeli government, refused entry, which is an unprecedented move for a representative at such a high position," Shoukry said.

The claim was denied by a spokesperson for Israel’s Foreign Ministry, according to The Times of Israel.

During the press conference, Lazzarini said the humanitarian crisis is “man-made,” joining controversial statements made earlier by Josep Borrell, the European Union’s foreign affairs chief.

Borrell claimed Israel is using hunger as “a weapon of war,” prompting Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz to slam the European official, noting that the Jewish state “allows extensive humanitarian aid” into the Palestinian enclave.

Israel blames aid agencies on the Gazan side for being unable to cope with the influx, stressing it has placed no limits on humanitarian aid allowed into Gaza.

In addition, Hamas and other terrorist groups have been recorded hijacking convoys of humanitarian aid, and later selling the needed goods to Gazan civilians.

“It's time for EU Foreign Minister Josep Borrell to stop attacking Israel and recognize our right to self-defense against Hamas' crimes,” Katz said.

Numerous UNRWA members have been named for being members of the Hamas terrorist organization, with proof provided by Israel. Lazzarini has said those members have been suspended from the agency, despite claiming that Israeli allegations are “unsubstantiated.”

