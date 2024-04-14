Israel denies reports of return of Gazans to northern Strip

Israeli authorities have refuted claims circulating in Palestinian media regarding the return of Gazans, particularly children and women, to the northern Gaza Strip.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories have categorically denied such reports, asserting that the northern area remains a battleground and that no return authorization has been granted.

Contradicting reports from Palestinian sources, Israeli security officials have dismissed claims of Gazans being allowed to return to the northern Strip. The IDF, alongside the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, rebuffed assertions that children under 14 and women were permitted to re-enter the area, emphasizing the continued conflict situation and the necessity to maintain security measures. On Twitter the IDF Arabic Spokesperson posted saying, "Rumors about IDF forces allowing the return of Palestinian residents to the northern Gaza Strip area are false and completely baseless."

Despite these denials, reports emerged of Gazans attempting to return to the northern Strip via Al-Rashid Street, prompting concerns over the safety of civilians amidst ongoing hostilities.

While Palestinian sources also cited a resurgence in bakery activity, purportedly seen as a humanitarian gesture by Israel, Israeli authorities have not corroborated this information.

The reluctance of Israeli authorities to authorize the return of Gazans to the conflict-affected area reflects concerns over security and the potential risks posed to civilians.