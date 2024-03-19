Israel slams 'repugnant' South African request for more 'provisional measures' in Gaza

Israel has asked the International Court of Justice not to order emergency measures in the Gaza Strip to address what humanitarian organizations call an imminent risk of famine, describing the South African request as "morally repugnant," according to documents released on Monday.

In a legal brief sent to the ICJ, Israel claims that it "has real concern for the

humanitarian situation and innocent lives, as demonstrated by the actions it has and is taking" in Gaza. Humanitarian aid is arriving into Gaza from land, sea, and air, Israeli officials have pointed out. There is also no limit to the amount of food and assistance allowed in.

South Africa on March 6 implored the court to take action against Israel after reports of starvation in Gaza, blaming Israel despite reports of terrorists stealing aid trucks to later sell at marked-up rates to civilians.

This comes after the ICJ hearing in January on Israel's war with Hamas, which South Africa brought before the court. Israel's lawyers have denied allegations by South Africa, namely that it is “'massacring desperate, starving Palestinians,' 'deliberately starving' Palestinians, 'deliberately killing and targeting humanitarian workers,' and 'us[ing] humanitarian aid as a ‘bargaining chip in negotiations.’"

"South Africa is engaged in an abusive exploitation of the Court’s procedures," Israel's lawyers said.

The memorandum indicates that South Africa's accusations in its request for new measures, filed on March 6, are "are wholly unfounded in fact and law, morally repugnant, and represent an abuse both of the Genocide Convention and of the Court itself."

Israel categoraically denies targeting Palestinian civilians, asserting that its only interest is to annihilate Hamas and free the hostages. The Israeli army has repeatedly accused Hamas terrorists in Gaza of hiding among the Palestinian civilian population and using them as human shields.

