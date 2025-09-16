Israel denounces new UN investigation accusing it of genocide

Recommended -

A new United Nations (UN) commission of inquiry investigation concluded on Tuesday that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza towards Palestinians, a claim that Israel immediately denounced and called "distorted and false."

The report released by the UN commission writes there is substantial proof to conclude that four of the five genocidal acts defined under international law have been carried out since the start of the war with Hamas in Gaza.

"The report relies entirely on Hamas falsehoods, laundered and repeated by others. These fabrications have already been thoroughly debunked, including in an independent, in-depth academic study by BESA, which refuted every single false claim regarding genocide. Needless to say, the three authors made no attempt to address the clear findings of the BESA study," Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) responded.

The genocidal acts that the commission accused Israel of carrying out in Gaza include killing members of a group, causing them serious bodily and mental harm, deliberately inflicting conditions calculated to destroy the group, and preventing births. It cites statements by Israeli leaders and the activity of the IDF as evidence of genocidal intent.

"Israel categorically rejects this distorted and false report and calls for the immediate abolition of this Commission of Inquiry," the MFA said.

"In stark contrast to the lies in the report, Hamas is the party that attempted genocide in Israel — murdering 1,200 people, raping women, burning families alive, and openly declaring its goal of killing every Jew," it added.