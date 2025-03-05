Israel dismisses Egypt's Gaza plan as "failing to address situation" on the ground

The Israeli foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the statement from the Arab summit held in Cairo to discuss Gaza's reconstruction failed to address Israeli security needs and the reality on the ground.

In a post on social media website X, Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Oren Marmorstein said that the plan "continues to rely on the Palestinian Authority and UNRWA — both have repeatedly demonstrated corruption, support for terrorism, and failure in resolving the issue."

Earlier Tuesday he Arab league adopted an Egyptian reconstruction plan for Gaza that would cost $53 billion and avoid resettling Palestinians, in contrast to U.S. President Donald Trump's vision.

Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said that the proposal had been accepted at the closing of a summit in Cairo.

The Palestinian jihadists of Hamas welcomed the re-construction plan and called for providing means for its success.