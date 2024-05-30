Israel and Egypt have agreed to reopen the Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip for humanitarian aid, following pressure from the United States.

The crossing had been closed since May 7, when the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) took control of the Gaza side.

Egypt had refused to reopen it until it was returned to Palestinian control, to avoid being seen as complicit in the Israeli military operation in Gaza's southernmost city.

According to reports by public broadcaster Kan, Israel has agreed to withdraw its troops from the crossing to facilitate its reopening.

Despite efforts to find an international body to manage the crossing, no agency has been found yet.

Consequently, Israel has agreed to temporarily allow the border crossing to be controlled by Palestinians from Gaza who have been vetted to ensure they have no ties to Hamas or other terrorist groups.