Israel eliminates senior Hezbollah commander responsible for smuggling

The Israel Defense Forces said that an airstrike targeted and eliminated the deputy head of Hezbollah's Unit 4400 in Lebanon on Sunday.

Hussein Ali Nasr was second in command of Unit 4400, which is responsible for smuggling weapons into Lebanon for Hezbollah.

His role extended to funds as well, which enabled the terror organization to rebuild its military capabilities. Nasr collaborated with Iranian elements to smuggle arms and money into the country, including through the Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut.

He was instramental with a collection of airport employees who helped the terror group smuggle in weapons. He also took part in smuggling operations along the Syria-Lebanon border.

Muhammad Ja'far Qasir, who commanded Unit 4400, was killed along with his deputy Ali Hassan Gharib last October.