Israel eliminates senior IRGC commander who funded Hamas ahead of Oct 7 attack

Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed on Saturday the assassination of Saeed Izadi, commander of the Palestine Corps of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force.

Izadi was killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting an apartment in the city of Qom, deep inside Iranian territory.

According to Katz, Izadi was directly responsible for funding and arming Hamas in preparation for the October 7, 2023 massacre in southern Israel.

“A huge achievement for Israeli intelligence and the Israeli Air Force. Justice for the murdered and the hostages. Israel’s long arm will reach all its enemies,” Katz said in a statement.

Izadi headed the Palestinian Division of the Quds Force, the IRGC’s elite unit responsible for operations beyond Iran’s borders. His death is seen as a significant blow to Iranian efforts to support and arm proxy groups across the region, particularly Hamas.

Earlier this year, Katz revealed classified intelligence that included a letter sent in June 2021 by Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar and Muhammad Deif to Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani. In the letter, Hamas requested $500 million in funding to support its plans to invade Israel.

“In the document, they ask the commander of the Quds Force to transfer $500 million for destroying the State of Israel,” Katz said at the time. He added that Izadi accepted the request and pledged continued Iranian financial support, stating that “despite its economic crisis, Iran would prioritize funding Hamas in its struggle against Israel and the United States.”