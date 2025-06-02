Israel expands operations in Gaza following Hamas rejection of Witkoff plan

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir on Sunday ordered ground operations to expand in the north and south of the Gaza Strip, after Hamas rejected the American cease-fire proposal negotiated by Steve Witkoff. "We are in the midst of a powerful and relentless operation – thanks to you, Hamas is losing control," Zamir said. "We eliminated the mass murderer Mohammed Sinwar, and to all the other murderers of October 7th we are sending a clear message – your day will com."

The general staff also ordered the establishment of additional humanitarian distribution centers in the strip, responding to international pressures. Defense Minister Israel Katz reinforced this belligerent message: "I ordered the IDF to continue against all targets, unrelated to the negotiations." According to the southern command, the operation will proceed slowly with five brigades and reduced forces compared to last year's offensive. The advance is being made "cautiously and in stages, on the outskirts of cities without penetrating the heart of Gaza and Khan Yunis."

Hamas had submitted its response to the ceasefire plan proposed by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, which was slammed both by the Trump administration and by Israeli leaders. Hamas demands a "complete retreat" of Israeli forces and a humanitarian delivery according to the old formula, conditions rejected by Israel. Egypt and Qatar called on the parties on Sunday to "bridge the gaps" to achieve a 60-day truce, the basis of a permanent agreement, and the reconstruction of Gaza.