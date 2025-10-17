Israel expects to receive remains of another deceased hostage | LIVE BLOG

IDF: Red Cross vehicle en route to meeting point to receive coffin of a deceased hostage

According to information received, the Red Cross is on its way to the meeting point in the southern Gaza Strip, where a coffin of a deceased hostage will be transferred into its custody.

The IDF requests that the public act with sensitivity and wait for the official identification, which will first be provided to the families.

Hamas is required to uphold the agreement and take the necessary steps to return all the deceased hostages.