Israel expects to receive remains of another deceased hostage | LIVE BLOG
Hamas says the handover to take place around 11PM Israel time
Israel expects to receive the remains of another deceased hostage in the coming hours, i24NEWS understands.
Hamas subsequently confirmed the handover is to take place shortly.
Israel confirms receiving a casket from the Red Cross, the remains to be taken to the Abu Kabir forensic institute for identification
Red Cross has received from Hamas what is believed to be the body of an Israeli hostage, the IDF says
IDF: Red Cross vehicle en route to meeting point to receive coffin of a deceased hostage
According to information received, the Red Cross is on its way to the meeting point in the southern Gaza Strip, where a coffin of a deceased hostage will be transferred into its custody.
The IDF requests that the public act with sensitivity and wait for the official identification, which will first be provided to the families.
Hamas is required to uphold the agreement and take the necessary steps to return all the deceased hostages.
Hostage coordinator Gal Hirsch confirms the handover will take place
Report: Red Cross vehicles are en route to receive the remains of an Israeli hostage in Gaza