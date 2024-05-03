Israel gives Hamas a week to accept ceasefire or Rafah operation to begin - report
The latest proposal stipulates an initial period of calm for up to 40 days, during which Hamas would release up to 33 hostages
i24NEWS
1 min read
Israel has given Hamas a week to accede to a ceasefire deal or it will begin a military operation in Rafah, a U.S. report citing Egyptian officials said Friday.
The latest proposal stipulates an initial period of calm for up to 40 days, during which Hamas would release up to 33 hostages.
This article received 3 comments