Israel gives Hamas a week to accept ceasefire or Rafah operation to begin - report

The latest proposal stipulates an initial period of calm for up to 40 days, during which Hamas would release up to 33 hostages

Palestinians inspect the damage from an Israeli air strike in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on March 9, 2024.
Palestinians inspect the damage from an Israeli air strike in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on March 9, 2024.Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

Israel has given Hamas a week to accede to a ceasefire deal or it will begin a military operation in Rafah, a U.S. report citing Egyptian officials said Friday.

The latest proposal stipulates an initial period of calm for up to 40 days, during which Hamas would release up to 33 hostages. 

