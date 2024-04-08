A senior Israeli official told i24NEWS there is a slight optimism regarding the chances of reaching a new hostage deal, amid reports of progress being made in negotiations in Cairo.

The Israeli source noted a heavy pressure from Washington to get something "happening" in the ceasefire and hostage negotiations between Israel and Hamas, mediated by Qatari, Egyptian and Americans in Cairo.

Ceasefire and hostage negotiations taking place in Cairo, between Hamas and Israel with Qatari and American mediators also present, made progress toward agreeing on basic points, according to the Egypt's Al-Qahera News state-affiliated TV channel.

According to the report, citing a senior Egyptian source, the Hamas and Qatar delegations left Cairo and will return within two days for discussing the final agreement. The American and Israeli delegations were said to leave later in the day, and consultations would continue over the next 48 hours.

Israel only the night prior confirmed the participation of a high-level delegation at the negotiations taking place in Cairo, following an invitation from Egypt for all parties to participate in renewed talks.

Previous negotiations held in Doha had been rejected by Hamas, though Israel were said to have shown additional flexibility on demands from the terrorist organization, such as the return of more displaced Gazans to the northern Gaza Strip.