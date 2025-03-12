Israel, Hamas engage in Doha ceasefire talks as 2nd phase of deal remains elusive | LIVE BLOG

Israel - Hamas War day 523: A senior Hamas official confirmed that "a new round of ceasefire negotiations has begun. We hope that this round will lead to progress towards phase two of the agreement." The IDF destroyed the house of the terrorist who murdered Amnon Mukhtar in June 2024 in Qalqilya overnight. A Saudi report said that Israel has recently increased its intelligence operations in the Gaza Strip, with Palestinian sources teling the newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat that the IDF is using drones that drop various spying devices.

