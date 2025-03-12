Israel, Hamas engage in Doha ceasefire talks as 2nd phase of deal remains elusive | LIVE BLOG

Israel has recently increased its intelligence operations in the Gaza Strip, according to a Saudi report • The IDF destroyed the West Bank home of the terrorist who murdered Amnon Mukhtar in June 2024

Matthias InbarAriel Oseran ■ Matthias InbarAriel Oseran
1 min read
1 min read
Video poster
Live
EN LIVE ARTICLEarticle 27

Israel - Hamas War day 523: A senior Hamas official confirmed that "a new round of ceasefire negotiations has begun. We hope that this round will lead to progress towards phase two of the agreement." The IDF destroyed the house of the terrorist who murdered Amnon Mukhtar in June 2024 in Qalqilya overnight. A Saudi report said that Israel has recently increased its intelligence operations in the Gaza Strip, with Palestinian sources teling the newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat that the IDF is using drones that drop various spying devices.

To catch up on Tuesday's updates, CLICK HERE

Read more in-depth stories on the Israel-Hamas war

This article received 0 comments

Comments