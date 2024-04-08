Israel-Hamas negotiations in Cairo show conflicting reports on progress

Reports from Cairo regarding the ongoing negotiations between Israel and Hamas sponsored by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States have presented conflicting information.

Egyptian sources initially indicated progress had been made in the talks, a sentiment echoed by Israeli television channel Kan later in the day.

However, these assertions were refuted by a Hamas official who told Reuters that "there is no progress" and cited no change in Israel's position.

According to Egyptian television sources, concessions have been made by both sides, particularly concerning the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas and the demand for the return of Gazans to the northern Gaza Strip.

These concessions, prioritized over Israel's demand for an exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners, indicate potential flexibility from Hamas' side.

Ministry of Defense

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant commented on Monday that the IDF's military pressure in Gaza has provided Israel with more flexibility in decision-making regarding the hostages' return.