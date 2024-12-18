Israel, Hamas send negotiators to Qatar as ceasefire, hostage release talks progress - reports | LIVE BLOG
Saudi media said that several sticking points are which Palestinian terrorist prisoners will be released, as well as details of where those deemed the most dangerous to Israel will be released
Israel - Hamas War day 439: According to CNN, both Israel and Hamas have sent delegations to Qatar to narrow gaps on a potential ceasefire and hostage release deal in the Gaza Strip.
Saudi media said that several sticking points are which Palestinian terrorist prisoners will be released, as well as details of where those deemed the most dangerous to Israel will be released.
