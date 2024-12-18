Israel, Hamas send negotiators to Qatar as ceasefire, hostage release talks progress - reports | LIVE BLOG

Saudi media said that several sticking points are which Palestinian terrorist prisoners will be released, as well as details of where those deemed the most dangerous to Israel will be released

Israelis attend a rally calling for the release of Israelis held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, at "Hostage Square" in Tel Aviv, June 15, 2024.
Israel - Hamas War day 439: According to CNN, both Israel and Hamas have sent delegations to Qatar to narrow gaps on a potential ceasefire and hostage release deal in the Gaza Strip.

US demands Iraq dismantles Iran-backed militias, or else

Ceasefire mediators to meet regularly 'to support implementation of the ceasefire'

Lebanese report: Israel attacked building in southern Lebanon's Naqoura

Reports: Israel to deport terrorist prisoners to Middle East destinations

Evidence shows US knew about Israeli nuclear program in 1960s

Swastikas discovered at Minnesota's largest synagogue

Israeli bus shot at while bringing worshipers to Joseph's Tomb

