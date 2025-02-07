In 1st statement since release, Yarden Bibas urges PM Netanyahu to ‘bring my family back’ | LIVE BLOG

“Sadly, my family is yet to return. They remain there. My light is still there, and as long as they’re there, everything over here is dark"

Yarden Bibas
Israeli officials on Friday said the Palestinian jihadist of Hamas were yet to announce the names of hostages to be released Saturday, which represents a "serious violation" of the agreement's terms.

THE RUNDOWN | Thursday, February 6th 2025

Arab backlash to Trump's Gaza plan 

Trump official's Star of David ring sends shockwaves 

