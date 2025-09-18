'Israel has to end the Hamas occupation of Gaza' says US Amb. Huckabee

Recommended -

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on Thursday forcefully rejected negotiating with Hamas, saying diplomacy cannot resolve “this kind of barbarity.”

Speaking at a conference at Reichman University in Herzliya, Huckabee called engagement with the group “illusory” and warned that talks would only embolden further terrorism and cost more civilian lives.

“If that’s what diplomacy is, I want no part of it,” he said, arguing that Israel “has no choice but to put an end to Hamas’s occupation of Gaza.” Huckabee likened the need to uproot Hamas to the post-World War II effort to eliminate the Nazis from power.

He criticized pressure from several Western governments, notably in Europe and Canada, urging Israel to show restraint, and said allowing Hamas any form of victory would invite “more October 7ths and more hostage takings.”

Huckabee also reiterated that President Donald Trump has been clear, in his view, that Hamas should hold no power in Gaza and that hostages must be released immediately.

Concluding his remarks, Huckabee urged Israel to prioritize its security over international opinion. “Our duty, like that of the United States, is not to please the world, but to protect our lives and our freedom, even if it means fighting our enemies to the end,” he said.