Israel has yet to produce evidence for claims against UNRWA - report

Israel has failed to provide evidence of claims that the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) workers in Gaza have ties to terrorist organizations, said The Guardian, citing the findings of an independent panel led by the former French foreign minister Catherine Colonna reviewing into the allegations.

The Colonna report found that the UNRWA had regularly supplied Israel with lists of its employees for vetting and that “the Israeli government has not informed the UNRWA of any concerns relating to any UNRWA staff based on these staff lists since 2011."

Atia Mohammed/Flash90

According to The Guardian, the review, drafted with the help of three Nordic research institutes and is due to be published later on Monday, makes clear that "Israel has yet to substantiate any of its broader claims about the involvement of UNRWA staff in Hamas or Islamic Jihad."

“Israel made public claims that a significant number of UNRWA employees are members of terrorist organisations. However, Israel has yet to provide supporting evidence of this," said the review.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

The panel was set up in February after at least 15 countries froze their funding for the humanitarian agency for Palestinian refugees following Israel's allegations. Some, including the EU, have since resumed funding.

Israel claimed that at least 12 employees of the UN body were directly involved in the October 7 atrocities perpetrated by Hamas. Another 30 were said to have assisted or facilitated those crimes, while and as much as 12 percent of the organization’s staff were affiliated with terrorist organizations.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Preliminary report by the UN found that “the UNRWA has in place a significant number of mechanisms and procedures to ensure compliance with the Humanitarian Principle of neutrality,” the organization said in a press release.

In March, Reuters reviewed an internal report by the UNRWA suggesting that some of its employees were pressured by Israeli authorities to falsely admit their links to Hamas and the October 7 attack.