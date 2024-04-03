Israel highlights extensive humanitarian aid to Gaza amid scrutiny

In response to a petition concerning the humanitarian situation in Gaza, Israel has for the first time revealed detailed information about the significant amount of humanitarian aid it has provided to the territory since October 7.

The disclosure comes amidst international accusations against Israel, alleging the use of hunger as a weapon against Palestinians.

According to data released by Israel, from mid-October until March 28, the country authorized the entry of 2,832 trucks into Gaza, carrying a total of 40,475 tons of humanitarian aid. An additional 447 tonnes of material were transported by sea.

The aid includes 140 loads of food daily, totaling 252 tons per day. Moreover, three million cubic meters of water were supplied through pipelines from Israel, along with 1,409 trucks transporting 28,100 tons of water. Water treatment facilities established in Egypt by the United Arab Emirates, in coordination with Israel, provide an additional 3,400 cubic meters of water per day to Gaza.

COGAT

Medical aid has also been substantial, with 1,705 trucks delivering 19,805 tons of medical equipment into Gaza. Israel facilitated the entry of 105 new ambulances and 197 tanker trucks, ensuring the supply of water to vital facilities such as hospitals and wastewater treatment plants.

Despite the significant influx of aid, Israel emphasizes that the sheer volume has overwhelmed aid organizations, leading to delays in distribution. Hundreds of humanitarian aid trucks often wait at crossing points for days before being collected by NGOs.

AP Photo/Hassan Eslaiah

In terms of medical care, Israeli officials noted the operation of seven hospitals in northern Gaza and Gaza City, eleven in the south, one in the center, and five local clinics.

Additionally, Israel authorized the establishment of seven field hospitals and the docking of three "floating" hospitals, while also facilitating the departure of around 3,200 patients requiring urgent medical treatment via the Rafah crossing to Egypt.

Israel further detailed its support for Gaza's hospitals during military operations against Hamas terrorists.

IDF spokesman

For instance, during a military operation at Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis, the IDF authorized the transfer of oxygen tanks and medical supplies.

Similar assistance was provided to Nasser Hospital, including the repair of generators and the provision of fuel. Additionally, Israel authorized the entry of 50 incubators for UNICEF and delivered trucks of medical equipment, food, and water to Shifa Hospital amid intense operational activity.

Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

Addressing concerns about Hamas' control over humanitarian aid, Israeli officials stated that Israel is exploring options with international bodies to ensure the secure movement of aid convoys in Gaza.

Israel has also approved a request from UN agencies to build protective walls around their warehouses.