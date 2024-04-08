Israel holds large emergency, military exercise in north | LIVE UPDATES

IDF, MDA, police, firefighters and municipal services are carrying out readiness drills for 'emergency preparedness' while rockets and airstrikes continue to be fired across Israeli-Lebanese border

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Israeli emergency services to hold a large exercise drill in the north, near the coast and in the Western Galilee area, as readiness training for an outbreak of fighting on various fronts.

IDF spokesperson announces appointment of Brigadier General Roman Gofman as military secretary to the prime minister, along with promotion to Major General

Gershon Elinson/FLASH90
IDF Brigadier General Roman Gofman chosen as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new military secretary and will be promoted to Major General.Gershon Elinson/FLASH90

Following accidental IDF killing of aid workers, Australia says former defense chief to probe Gaza incident

Projectile lands near Reim, south Israel, after being fired from Khan Yunis in Gaza - no sirens were heard and no reports of damage or injuries

Israeli security forces arrest 11 wanted persons in West Bank counterterror op

Senior Hamas official says no progress on ceasefire talks in Cairo - Reuters

IDF confirms thwarting stabbing attack at Jordan Valley checkpoint, female terrorist neutralized

Israeli ultra-Orthodox party threatens to leave coalition on conscription issue

Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90
Moshe Gafni and Memers of Degel HaTorah attend a faction meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem.Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90

UN calls for immediate cessation of violence on Israel-Lebanon border

In a joint message from the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon and the UNIFIL Head of Mission marking six months since cross-border fire began between Israel and Lebanon, the UN says the gradual expansion of the scale of confrontations beyond the border must be stopped immediately to prevent "further deterioration of an already alarming situation."

The UN called to reach a permanent ceasefire via a political process and full implementation of Resolution 1701.

WATCH: Hamas launches rockets from Humanitarian area, followed by  evacuation of civilians and precise IDF strike

IDF confirms it eliminated commander in Hezbollah's Radwan unit in Lebanon strike overnight

Hamas rocket launching sites embedded inside humanitarian area in Gaza, used to attack Israel, and after evacuating the area was struck by the IDF

IDF Spokesperson
Hamas rocket launcher site located 11 meters from a humanitarian shelter tent, near an aid distribution center in Gaza.IDF Spokesperson

Israeli, Palestinian sources downplay progress in Cairo talks - reports

Alleged IDF strike kills senior commander of Hezbollah’s commando unit and 3 others in south Lebanon - reports

Hezbollah
Abdul Amir Hassan Halawi, aka 'Ali Al-Reza'.Hezbollah

Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces in Nablus - reports

Pro-Iran Shi'ite militias claim to have attacked Golan Heights area with a drone

Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage talks make progress, will reconvene to discuss final terms in 48 hours - report

