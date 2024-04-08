Israel holds large emergency, military exercise in north | LIVE UPDATES
IDF, MDA, police, firefighters and municipal services are carrying out readiness drills for 'emergency preparedness' while rockets and airstrikes continue to be fired across Israeli-Lebanese border
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Israeli emergency services to hold a large exercise drill in the north, near the coast and in the Western Galilee area, as readiness training for an outbreak of fighting on various fronts.
IDF spokesperson announces appointment of Brigadier General Roman Gofman as military secretary to the prime minister, along with promotion to Major General
Following accidental IDF killing of aid workers, Australia says former defense chief to probe Gaza incident
Projectile lands near Reim, south Israel, after being fired from Khan Yunis in Gaza - no sirens were heard and no reports of damage or injuries
Israeli security forces arrest 11 wanted persons in West Bank counterterror op
Senior Hamas official says no progress on ceasefire talks in Cairo - Reuters
IDF confirms thwarting stabbing attack at Jordan Valley checkpoint, female terrorist neutralized
Israeli ultra-Orthodox party threatens to leave coalition on conscription issue
UN calls for immediate cessation of violence on Israel-Lebanon border
In a joint message from the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon and the UNIFIL Head of Mission marking six months since cross-border fire began between Israel and Lebanon, the UN says the gradual expansion of the scale of confrontations beyond the border must be stopped immediately to prevent "further deterioration of an already alarming situation."
The UN called to reach a permanent ceasefire via a political process and full implementation of Resolution 1701.
WATCH: Hamas launches rockets from Humanitarian area, followed by evacuation of civilians and precise IDF strike
IDF confirms it eliminated commander in Hezbollah's Radwan unit in Lebanon strike overnight
Hamas rocket launching sites embedded inside humanitarian area in Gaza, used to attack Israel, and after evacuating the area was struck by the IDF
Israeli, Palestinian sources downplay progress in Cairo talks - reports
Alleged IDF strike kills senior commander of Hezbollah’s commando unit and 3 others in south Lebanon - reports
Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces in Nablus - reports
Pro-Iran Shi'ite militias claim to have attacked Golan Heights area with a drone
Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage talks make progress, will reconvene to discuss final terms in 48 hours - report