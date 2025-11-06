Israel honors fallen soldier Sergeant Major Oz Daniel at Kfar Saba military cemetery

Sergeant Major Oz Daniel, who was recently returned to Israel after two years in Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip, was laid to rest today (Thursday) at the Kfar Saba military cemetery. He was 19 years old at the time of his death.

President Isaac Herzog eulogized Daniel, calling him a hero who, along with his comrades, fought with “unimaginable courage against a merciless enemy.”

Herzog recalled Daniel’s role in a fierce battle defending communities in the western Negev alongside Sergeant Shaked Dahan, Captain Omer Neutra, and Nimrod Cohen, who survived captivity. “They knew they were risking their lives and did everything to strike at evil, to defend and protect the light as much as they could,” Herzog said.

The president reflected on the toll of the two-year ordeal and the joy of Daniel’s return. “Today, after more than two terrible years, the tormenting circle that began on that bitter day can finally begin to close; as Oz returns to us to his people and his homeland for his eternal rest,” he said.

In a heartfelt tribute, Daniel’s mother described the pain and relief of seeing her son returned home. “My Oz, my beloved son, after two years of waiting, of prayers, of sleepless nights – today you are finally coming home,” she said. “An entire nation waited with us, carrying you in their hearts, prayers, songs, and tears. Today, this whole nation is here, standing by your side.”

She remembered her son as a gifted musician and a young man “full of light and love,” who gave of himself freely both in life and on the battlefield. “My Uzi – the hero, the handsome and talented one…you became a true protector of the country you loved so much,” she said.

Daniel is survived by his parents, Amir and Meirav, and his sister, Hadar. Two of his comrades, Sergeant Shaked Dahan and Captain Omer Neutra, were killed alongside him and have now been returned to Israel, while Nimrod Cohen, another fighter, survived captivity and was released in October.