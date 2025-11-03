Israel identifies 3 bodies returned by Hamas overnight | LIVE BLOG
Israel announced the remains of Col. Asaf Hamami, Capt. Omer Maxim Neutra, Staff Sgt. Oz Daniel were identified overnight as the hostages returned in the most recent exchange with Hamas
i24NEWS
1 min read
1 min read
"We know where the remaining hostages are," Trump tells CBS in a 60 Minutes Overtime interview. "If they don't behave, they're gonna be taken out immediately." Read more
https://x.com/i/web/status/1985265652811145705
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Israel announces the identified remains of Col. Asaf Hamami, Capt. Omer Maxim Neutra, Staff Sgt. Oz Daniel returned overnight by Hamas
This article received 1 comments