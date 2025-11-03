Israel identifies 3 bodies returned by Hamas overnight | LIVE BLOG

Israel announced the remains of Col. Asaf Hamami, Capt. Omer Maxim Neutra, Staff Sgt. Oz Daniel were identified overnight as the hostages returned in the most recent exchange with Hamas

i24NEWS
i24NEWS
1 min read
1 min read
 ■ 
Israel announces the identified remains of Col. Asaf Hamami, Capt. Omer Maxim Neutra, Staff Sgt. Oz Daniel returned overnight by Hamas
Israel announces the identified remains of Col. Asaf Hamami, Capt. Omer Maxim Neutra, Staff Sgt. Oz Daniel returned overnight by HamasHostage Families Forum

READ MORE FROM SUNDAY HERE

"We know where the remaining hostages are," Trump tells CBS in a 60 Minutes Overtime interview. "If they don't behave, they're gonna be taken out immediately." Read more

https://x.com/i/web/status/1985265652811145705

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

Israel announces the identified remains of Col. Asaf Hamami, Capt. Omer Maxim Neutra, Staff Sgt. Oz Daniel returned overnight by Hamas

This article received 1 comments

Comments