Israel identifies the body of returned deceased hostage, Tal Haimi

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office confirmed on Monday night that Israel had received another coffin from Hamas, handed over through The Red Cross, containing a deceased hostage.

On Tuesday morning, Israel announced it had identified the body as that of Tal Haimi.

Tal Haimi, a third-generation descendant of the founders of Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak and a fourth-generation resident, was a son, a brother, a husband, and the father of four children, one of whom he would never have the chance to meet.

Tal worked as a mechanical engineer and was a member of the Nir Yitzhak emergency response team. He loved taking his family on trips in nature and camping outdoors. An avid tool enthusiast, he was known for always finding a solution to any problem that arose.

On the morning of October 7, Tal went out to defend his community, fighting against dozens of terrorists at the gates of Nir Yitzhak. He and his team fought with extraordinary courage for several hours. During the battle, Tal was killed and taken to Gaza.

Initially, his family believed Tal was alive, but two months later they received the devastating news that he had been abducted after being killed.