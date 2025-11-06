Israel identifies hostage body handed over Wednesday night from Gaza

After forensic examination of the body returned to Israel from Gaza Wednesday night, the IDF publicized that Tanzanian national Joshua Mollel was identified as the deceased hostage. Israel has notified Mollel's family.

Mollel, 21, an agricultural intern at Kibbutz Nahal Oz, was murdered by Hamas terrorists on the morning of October 7, 2023, and his body was abducted to Gaza.

“The Israeli government shares in the deep sorrow of the Mollel family and of all the families of the fallen hostages,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

The Prime Minister's Office said that Israel is “determined, committed, and working tirelessly” to bring back the remaining six slain hostages for burial, adding that Hamas is “required to fulfill its commitments to the mediators and return them as part of the implementation of the agreement.”