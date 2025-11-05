Israel identifies remains of the last Israeli-American hostage | LIVE BLOG
The hostage body returned by Hamas overnight has been identified as remains of 19-year-old American-Israeli Staff Sgt. Itay Chen, who was killed fighting Hamas on October 7 on the Nahal Oz IDF base
The body of Staff Sgt. Itay Chen was returned from Gaza to Israel on Tuesday night by the IDF after Hamas handed over the casket with his remains to the Red Cross.
He was the last remaining slain hostage held in the Gaza Strip with American citizenship.
Itay was killed on October 7, 2023, alongside fellow tank crew members, Sgt. Tomer Leibovitz and Cpt. Daniel Perez, and his body was abducted together with Perez. Perez was returned last month and laid to rest in Israel. The crew’s fourth member, Matan Angrest, was kidnapped alive and also released last month.
https://x.com/i/web/status/1985994036335743372
https://x.com/i/web/status/1985995681597722673
Ruby Chen, father of returned deceased hostage Itay Chen, posts to X upon his son's return and burial in Israel
https://x.com/i/web/status/1985843246442950677
