The body of Staff Sgt. Itay Chen was returned from Gaza to Israel on Tuesday night by the IDF after Hamas handed over the casket with his remains to the Red Cross.

He was the last remaining slain hostage held in the Gaza Strip with American citizenship.

Itay was killed on October 7, 2023, alongside fellow tank crew members, Sgt. Tomer Leibovitz and Cpt. Daniel Perez, and his body was abducted together with Perez. Perez was returned last month and laid to rest in Israel. The crew’s fourth member, Matan Angrest, was kidnapped alive and also released last month.

