The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Sunday that the additional deceased abductee returned by Hamas has been identified as Sonthaya Oakkharasri, a Thai citizen who was 30 years old at the time of his death.

Following a thorough identification process conducted by the National Center for Forensic Medicine, in coordination with the Israel Police and the Military Rabbinate, IDF representatives informed the Oakkharasri family that their loved one has been returned to Israel and formally identified.

According to intelligence and available information, Sonthaya Oakkharasri was abducted from the Kibbutz Be’eri orchards on October 7, 2023, and was subsequently murdered by the Hamas terrorist organization.

His body was taken to the Gaza Strip and pronounced dead on May 16, 2024.

The IDF expressed its deep condolences to the Oakkharasri family and reaffirmed its ongoing efforts to secure the return of all deceased abductees. Officials emphasized that Hamas is obligated to fulfill its part of the agreement and return the remaining bodies to their families for proper burial.

The Government of Israel also conveyed its sorrow, extending condolences to the Oakkharasri family, the Thai people, and all families of fallen abductees. Israeli authorities reiterated their commitment to working tirelessly to ensure that every fallen abductee is returned, stating: “We will not compromise on this and will spare no effort until we return all of the fallen abductees, down to the last one.”