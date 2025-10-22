Israel identifies the bodies of two returned hostages

Israel announced overnight into Wednesday it had completed the identification of the additional two deceased hostages' bodies returned from Hamas captivity on Tuesday.

One of the identified hostages, Aryeh Zalmanovich, 85, was abducted alive from his house in Nir Oz by Hamas and was murdered in captivity, according to IDF intel. The other, Tamir Adar, 38, was a deputy security coordinator and a member of the Nir Oz rapid response team. He fell during battle defending the kibbutz on October 7, and his body was taken captive.

Yael Adar, the mother of one of the hostages whose remains were returned Tuesday night, posted a eulogy to her Facebook page expressing her relief despite the pain of her grief over her child.

"The pain of our loss is immense. The relief of his return is great. Tamir is free to be buried in his own land. This morning my heart aches and is wounded for the amazing child I lost," she wrote.

She also mentioned the families who have yet to be reunited with their deceased loved ones, adding, "This morning my heart is with 13 more families who are waiting to be buried, and we must not leave them alone until each of them is buried for a proper burial and eternal rest."