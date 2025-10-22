Israel identifies the bodies of two deceased hostages returned from Hamas captivity

Aryeh Zalmanovich, 85, was abducted alive from his house in Nir Oz by Hamas and was murdered in captivity, according to IDF intel.

Tamir Adar, 38, deputy security coordinator and a member of the Nir Oz rapid response team, fell during battle defending the kibbutz on October 7, and his body was taken captive.