Marco Rubio expected to arrive in Israel on Thursday

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to arrive in Israel on Thursday for a 48-hour visit

 ■ 
Marco Rubio whispers to Trump during a press conference
Marco Rubio whispers to Trump during a press conference

US Vice President JD Vance at the meeting with Netanyahu: "I feel very optimistic" about the Gaza peace plan

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to arrive in Israel on Thursday for a 48-hour visit

Israel identifies the bodies of two deceased hostages returned from Hamas captivity

Aryeh Zalmanovich, 85, was abducted alive from his house in Nir Oz by Hamas and was murdered in captivity, according to IDF intel. 

Tamir Adar, 38, deputy security coordinator and a member of the Nir Oz rapid response team, fell during battle defending the kibbutz on October 7, and his body was taken captive.

