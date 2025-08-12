Israel in talks to resettle Gazans in South Sudan, AP reports

Recommended -

Israel is engaged in discussions with South Sudan regarding the potential relocation of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to the East African nation, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter to the Associated Press.

While details of the negotiations remain unclear, the prospect of transferring displaced Palestinians from one conflict-ridden region to another raises serious humanitarian and ethical concerns. South Sudan, itself still grappling with the aftermath of a civil war and ongoing political instability, faces significant challenges including famine and poverty.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has spoken of realizing former U.S. President Donald Trump’s vision of “voluntary migration” to ease the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Similar resettlement proposals have been floated with other African nations, but have met widespread condemnation from Palestinians, human rights organizations, and much of the international community, who view such plans as a forced population transfer violating international law.

For South Sudan, the potential agreement could strengthen diplomatic ties with Israel and open channels to the United States. The Trump administration had initially suggested such resettlement options earlier this year but appeared to retreat from the idea in recent months.

Sources reveal an Israeli delegation is expected to visit South Sudan soon to explore the establishment of temporary camps for Palestinians. Reports indicate Israel may fund the construction of such facilities.

However, neighboring Egypt strongly opposes relocating Palestinians out of Gaza, fearing a surge of refugees across its border. Cairo has reportedly lobbied South Sudan against accepting Palestinians.

South Sudan remains a fragile nation with a population of around 11 million, heavily reliant on international aid. Despite a peace deal reached seven years ago, violence and political tensions persist. Many South Sudanese view the prospect of hosting Palestinians with apprehension due to historical divisions between the predominantly Christian and animist South Sudanese and the Arab-Muslim North.

Some local leaders warn against South Sudan becoming a “dumping ground” or a pawn in international political negotiations. The humanitarian risks for Palestinians in South Sudan are significant, with questions surrounding safety, resources, and the prospect of permanent displacement from their homeland.