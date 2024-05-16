Israel informs families of slain Thai nationals killed on October 7

Israeli authorities have officially notified the families of two Thai nationals, Sonthaya Oakkharasr and Sudthisak Rinthalak, that their loved ones were among those killed during the Hamas attacks on southern Israel on October 7.

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, IDF Spokesman, announced in a press conference that the bodies of Oakkharasr and Rinthalak are being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza.

Both Oakkharasr and Rinthalak had been working in agriculture in the border community of Be’eri before their tragic deaths.

According to Rear Adm. Hagari, the two Thai nationals were among the victims of the brutal attack perpetrated by Hamas terrorists on October 7.

AP Photo/Maya Levin

During the attack, 39 Thai nationals were killed and 31 others were kidnapped and taken to Gaza.

"In addition to Thai nationals, other foreign citizens, including individuals from Tanzania, Nepal, Mexico, the US, and France, were also abducted by Hamas during the same incident," Rear Adm. Hagari stated during the press conference.