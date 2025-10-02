Israel intercepts Gaza aid flotilla, redirects boats to Ashdod port

The Israeli Navy intercepted a flotilla of around 40 boats carrying more than 400 foreign activists and aid supplies bound for Gaza. Footage later showed several small flotilla boats being escorted into Ashdod port by Israeli naval vessels.

Among those detained was Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, according to organizers of the mission.

Live video feeds from the vessels, verified by Reuters, showed armed Israeli soldiers equipped with helmets and night vision goggles boarding the ships under the cover of night. Passengers were seen huddling in life vests with their hands raised as troops moved in.

The boats formed part of the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), which set sail with over 500 participants from dozens of countries. Organizers said the aim was to deliver food, water, and medicine to civilians in Gaza, where Israel has maintained a naval blockade since 2007.

The flotilla organizers described the interception as “an illegal attack” on a humanitarian mission. Israel, however, dismissed the operation as a political stunt.

“These activists are not interested in aid, but in provocation,” the Israeli foreign ministry said. In a statement, it added: “None of the Hamas-Sumud provocation yachts has succeeded in its attempt to enter an active combat zone or breach the lawful naval blockade.”

Israeli officials said that all but one of the flotilla’s vessels had been halted and escorted to Ashdod port. A final ship, they said, remained at sea but would also be stopped if it approached Gaza.

The Adalah legal center, which is representing some of the participants, said authorities had initially denied lawyers access and even began immigration proceedings without legal counsel present.

“After Israeli authorities initially denied access and began hearings without prior consultation, Adalah’s legal team has now entered the port and will carry out consultations,” the group said in a statement.