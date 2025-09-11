Israel intercepts missile from Yemen, sirens sounded | LIVE BLOG

Trump holds tense call with Netanyahu over Qatar strike on Hamas leaders

President Trump held a heated phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu after Israel conducted an airstrike on Hamas leaders in Doha without properly alerting Washington, US officials said.

Trump expressed anger about learning of the strike through the US military and not through Israel, calling the move unwise and a blow to an ally who has been mediating Gaza cease-fire talks.

Netanyahu defended the decision, saying he had only a brief window to act.

In a more cordial follow-up call, Netanyahu admitted the strike’s main targets had survived, though six lower-level officials had been killed.

Officials say Trump is increasingly frustrated with Netanyahu’s unilateral actions, even as he continues to back Israel’s campaign against Hamas while continuing to push for a cease-fire and hostage release.