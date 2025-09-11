Israel intercepts missile from Yemen, sirens sounded | LIVE BLOG
Sources on Israeli Doha strike on Hamas leaders, "contact with the mediators will resume in the coming days after the security situation stabilizes, allowing for the resumption of negotiation efforts"
Recommended -
Day 706 of the Israel-Hamas war
To catch up on the updates from Wednesday, CLICK HERE
For more stories and in-depth analysis on the Israel-Hamas war
Trump holds tense call with Netanyahu over Qatar strike on Hamas leaders
President Trump held a heated phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu after Israel conducted an airstrike on Hamas leaders in Doha without properly alerting Washington, US officials said.
Trump expressed anger about learning of the strike through the US military and not through Israel, calling the move unwise and a blow to an ally who has been mediating Gaza cease-fire talks.
Netanyahu defended the decision, saying he had only a brief window to act.
In a more cordial follow-up call, Netanyahu admitted the strike’s main targets had survived, though six lower-level officials had been killed.
Officials say Trump is increasingly frustrated with Netanyahu’s unilateral actions, even as he continues to back Israel’s campaign against Hamas while continuing to push for a cease-fire and hostage release.
If Israel failed to kill Hamas leaders in the airstrike on Qatar on Tuesday, it will succeed next time, Israeli ambassador to the US says
The ambassador spoke after the operation which raised concerns it would destroy efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza.
"We have put terrorists on notice, wherever they may be.... We're going to pursue them, and we're going to destroy those who will destroy us," Yechiel Leiter said in a speech at the US Capitol complex on Wednesday.
UK Prime Minister meets with Israeli President Herzog in London
The UK Prime Minister condemned Israel’s strike on the Hamas delegation in Doha and reiterated his concern over the need for additional aid access to Gaza.
Both leaders called for the release of the remaining hostages from Gaza and reaffirmed their opposition to terrorism, stressing that Hamas has no role in any future peace.
Hamas's position to resume negotiations following Israel's strike on Hamas delegation in Doha
"There is consensus within the Hamas leadership on the need to complete negotiations in a manner consistent with meeting Palestinian demands, ensuring a complete cessation of hostilities, and guaranteeing the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip,” Asharq Al-Awsat reported regarding Hamas's position following Israel's strike on the Hamas leaders in Doha.
The sources told the outlet that "contact with the mediators will resume in the coming days after the security situation stabilizes, allowing for the resumption of negotiation efforts," noting that "internal consultations will be conducted in safe ways to determine how the negotiations will be managed to ensure the successful achievement of the goal of ending the war fundamentally, regardless of what happened during the operation." Read more
🚨 IDF intercepts missile launched towards Israel from Yemen after sirens sounded according to protocol