Israel is in talks to resettle Gazans in South Sudan, sources say

Recommended -

South Sudan and Israel are reportedly discussing a deal to resettle Palestinians from Gaza, according to anonymous sources who said talks have been ongoing since they were first raised during the meetings between Israeli officials and South Sudanese Foreign Minister Monday Semaya Kumba when he visited last month.

Their account appeared to contradict South Sudan's foreign ministry, which on Wednesday had dismissed earlier reports on the plan as "baseless."

The sources also said the proposal was quickly dismissed and deemed unacceptable by Palestinian leaders, as Wasel Abu Youssef, a member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, said the Palestinian leadership and people "reject any plan or idea to displace any of our people to South Sudan or to any other place."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office and Israel's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the subject.

When asked about the plan and if the United States supported the idea, a spokesperson for the US State Department replied, "We do not speak to private diplomatic conversation."