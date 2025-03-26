Israel Katz calls on Gazans to join protests, demand expulsion of Hamas

Defense Minister Israel Katz called on Gazans to continue opposing Hamas in protests on Wednesday, saying it is the only way to "stop the war."

"The IDF will soon operate in force in additional areas of Gaza and you will be required to evacuate for your protection from the combat zones," Katz said. The plans have already been approved, and the Israeli military will continue to destroy more and more Gazan territory, he said.

Katz noted that Yahya Sinwar, "the first Sinwar," has already "destroyed Gaza," while his brother Mohammed, now in charge of Hamas in Gaza, "is ready to burn half of Gaza with his own hands, just to try and preserve the corrupt rule of him and his colleagues."

Hamas murderers, Katz said, "are sitting protected in tunnels or luxury hotels with accounts worth billions," while everyday Gazans are suffering and being "used as hostages" by the group.

He urged them to "learn from the residents of Beit Lahiya," referring to the protests that broke out there on Tuesday. "Just as they did, demand that Hamas be expelled from Gaza and the immediate release of all the Israeli hostages."